Palestinian teen arrested in Jerusalem for alleged terrorist plot

Police in Jerusalem have detained a 17-year-old Palestinian resident of Birzeit in Judea and Samaria on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack in the city.

The suspect was apprehended near the Damascus Gate at the entrance to Jerusalem's Old City after officers observed suspicious behavior, according to a police statement.

During a subsequent search, authorities found a large knife strapped to the suspect's body.

Additionally, the police revealed that the teenager had posted a jihadist statement on Facebook earlier in the day, heightening concerns about his intentions. The suspect, who was in Israel illegally, was taken into custody for questioning.

The arrest underscores ongoing security challenges in Jerusalem and the vigilance of law enforcement in preventing potential acts of terrorism.

Authorities remain on high alert to ensure the safety and security of residents and visitors in the region.