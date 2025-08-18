Palestinian woman arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran

Recommended -

A 24-year-old woman from Beit Ummar, near Hebron in the West Bank, has been arrested on allegations of espionage for Iran, Israeli authorities said.

Her detention was extended by eight days on Sunday evening.

She was taken into custody on August 6 in a joint police–IDF operation.

Investigators accuse her of maintaining contact with an Iranian handler and carrying out assignments in exchange for money.

According to officials, she initially confessed to some of the charges before retracting her statement. Prosecutors have described the case as one of “high security sensitivity.”

The arrest comes amid a string of recent espionage cases linked to Iran.

Just last month, an Israeli citizen a pregnant mother of five and a teacher in the Negev was detained for allegedly performing “security missions” for Iranian operatives.

Investigators said she had transferred funds into the West Bank through a money changer who also possessed weapons. She also reportedly carried out other assignments, though she failed to complete a mission that involved installing cameras on the road leading to the Nevatim Airbase.

Officials say these cases highlight intensifying efforts by Iran to infiltrate Israel and gather intelligence, relying on local recruits to execute espionage activities on the ground.