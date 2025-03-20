Planned ramming attack against soldiers thwarted by Israel Police, Shin Bet

The Shin Bet security agency and Israeli Police announced that they thwarted a car-ramming attack targeting Israel Defense Force soldiers.

The suspect, Jihad Zariqat, a resident of Kafr Kanna identified as a Hamas sympathizer, was apprehended in February. During his arrest, investigators discovered incriminating evidence in his possession, including hand-written wills, Hamas manuals detailing methods for carrying out attacks, and various nationalist documents.

According to authorities, the investigation revealed that Zariqat "had made the decision to carry out a car-ramming attack against Israeli soldiers and even attempted to put his plan into action." The North District Prosecutor's Office is expected to file an indictment against him this Thursday.

In a joint statement, the Shin Bet and the police emphasized that they "view with the utmost seriousness the involvement of Israeli citizens in activities threatening the security of the state and its citizens," affirming that they "will continue to act to fully bring to justice those involved in these activities." This arrest is the latest press release detailing increased vigilance by Israeli security services, which have recently thwarted numerous attack plans, including an attempted shooting attack in Jerusalem during Ramadan.