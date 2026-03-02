PM Netanyahu at Beit Shemesh site: ‘Iran threatens Israel, the region and Europe'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the site of a missile hit in Beit Shemesh today amid the ongoing Operation Roaring Lion, which Israel is conducting in coordination with the United States.

Speaking at the scene, Netanyahu said the operation, now in its third day, aims to “thwart existential threats to Israel, and great threats to America and the entire world.” He contrasted Israel’s approach with that of Iran, stating, “The tyrants of Tehran target civilians. We target the tyrants of Tehran to protect civilians.”

The Prime Minister warned that Iran’s threats extend far beyond the region. “They chant, ‘Death to Israel, death to America.’ That’s their ultimate target. But they would also target those in between… they would target Europe. They did,” he said.

Netanyahu also highlighted the dangers posed by Iran potentially acquiring nuclear weapons and ballistic missile capabilities, calling the regime “of the kind we've never seen in the world.” He emphasized that Israel’s actions aim not only to protect its citizens but “to protect many others.”

In closing, Netanyahu expressed gratitude to Donald Trump for his support, calling him “a great friend and a great leader of the world” in what he described as a “crucial effort to save the world.”

The Prime Minister’s visit comes as the Israeli army continues targeted operations against Iranian-backed groups following missile attacks on Israeli cities.