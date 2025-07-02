Police: Death threat issued against commissioner, suspect arrested

Recommended -

A 42-year-old man from central Israel was arrested yesterday after allegedly calling the police commissioner’s office and threatening to kill him, i24NEWS learned on Wednesday.

The incident was cleared for publication after he was brought to court. According to the police, the suspect said that he intended to go to Jerusalem and harm Police Commissioner Danny Levy, and even made a crude sexual remark towards policewomen.

The suspect was arrested the day before and was remanded in custody in the court hearing. During interrogation, he admitted that he called the office but denied making threats. "I called to find out why my complaint was closed," he said. "I didn't threaten anyone. I called the police commissioner so he would order the station manager to open the complaint. I'm not dangerous and I have never in my life threatened to murder anyone."

The suspect has a previous conviction for violent offenses, including a serious injury offense from 2010. The court determined that there is reasonable suspicion regarding the allegations against him and ordered his detention to be extended until Thursday. At the request of his attorney, he was sent for a psychiatric evaluation.

According to his lawyer, "There is no recording of the conversation, there is no clear testimony, this is a person in distress who was seeking help and did not receive it."