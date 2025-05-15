Pregnant woman en route to delivery room murdered in terror attack

Tze'ela Gez, a resident of the Bruchin settlement, was murdered Wednesday night in a shooting attack in the West Bank.

She was in her ninth month of pregnancy and was on her way to the delivery room at the hospital. Her baby was born and underwent resuscitation efforts. He is now in Schneider Children's Hospital in serious condition.

The terrorist opened fire Wednesday night on Highway 466 between Bruchin and Peduel, hitting a car in which a man and woman were on their way to the delivery room, emergency services said. Rabin Medical Center reported that the man is in fair condition. Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics who quickly arrived at the scene provided onsite medical treatment and evacuated the two to the hospital. MDA paramedic Erez Fogel, who was among the first on the scene, said, "We saw a car on the side of the road with bullet marks. Inside was an unconscious woman with severe gunshot wounds, and next to her a fully conscious man trying to stop her bleeding. We provided medical treatment on the spot and quickly transferred the woman to an intensive care unit while performing resuscitation – her condition was critical. The man was evacuated in another ambulance in severe condition."

IDF troops, Border Police and Shin Bet security agency launched a manhunt for the terrorist who escaped, and set up numerous roadblocks with the aim of closing off escape routes before he could enter villages in the area. In the wake of the event, neighboring communities went into lockdown. The Israel Air Force provided aircraft, joining several platoons, including special units, that were deployed in the area in addition to the forces already on the ground.

The terror organization Hamas praised the event - but did not take responsibility: "We call on the people of the West Bank to carry out more painful attacks against the occupation."

The police reported that "district officers and forensic investigators are now handling the scene of the attack and are working together with the IDF in combing operations in pursuit of the terrorist."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he was "deeply horrified by the appalling attack in Samaria against a heavily pregnant woman and her husband, as they were on their way to the delivery room. This abhorrent event exactly reflects the difference between us – the lovers and bringers of life – and the lowly terrorists whose life goal is to kill us and cut off lives. I trust our security forces who, in this case too, will quickly reach the murderers and hold them and anyone who helped them accountable."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said, "I have said in the past, and unfortunately I am forced to repeat this again: the right of the settlers to life surpasses the right of the residents of the Palestinian Authority to movement. The 'shared fabric of life' nonsense by security officials costs us the blood of Jews. I call on the Prime Minister to instruct the IDF to immediately and permanently return all the checkpoints in Judea and Samaria, and to fulfill his commitment to promote the enactment of the death penalty for terrorists. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured in the abhorrent attack and join with all the people of Israel in praying for their healing."