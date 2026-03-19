'Prepare to eat the Independence Day steaks in shelters' warns Israeli security official

A security official warned in a closed briefing that Israel should be prepared for the possibility of spending Independence Day in bomb shelters, as the defense and political establishment brace for what could be a prolonged phase of fighting.

According to officials familiar with the discussions, ministers were recently presented with updated assessments indicating that additional operational targets remain in the coming weeks, with planning horizons extending up to six weeks ahead.

The comments come as Israeli and American messaging increasingly point to an extended timeline for the conflict. Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the war in the Middle East “will end soon” and would result in a “much safer world,” reiterating that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons was a central objective. He also suggested that global oil prices could decline sharply once hostilities subside.

At the same time, sources to multiple Israeli media outlets have indicated that the military campaign is expected to continue through the Passover holiday period and potentially beyond.

Military-level discussions between Israeli and American officials are said to be ongoing at an accelerated tempo, with both sides maintaining what officials described as a “foot on the gas” approach. The intensity of coordination has reportedly increased following broader regional developments, including the widening scope of the conflict and heightened attention on strategic waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz.

Taken together, the assessments suggest that both Israel’s defense establishment and its US partners are preparing for a sustained period of operations, with no immediate indication of a near-term de-escalation.