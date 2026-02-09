Prison service prepares for possible implementation of death penalty for terrorists

In recent days, the Israel Prison Service has begun making practical preparations for the possible implementation of the death penalty for convicted terrorists, following the first reading in the Knesset of a bill that would authorize capital punishment in exceptional cases.

According to a report by Channel 13 News, the preparations include logistical, organizational, and personnel-related measures.

Prison authorities are reportedly planning to establish a dedicated execution facility—a secluded compound within the prison system. Internally, the site has already been informally dubbed the “Israeli Green Mile,” a reference to the death row corridor depicted in the American film.

Available information suggests that executions would be carried out by hanging. The procedure is said to involve three prison officers acting simultaneously, a measure intended to distribute individual responsibility. Participation would be strictly voluntary, and selected officers would undergo specialized training addressing the moral, psychological, and operational dimensions of carrying out executions.

Under the proposed legislation, executions could take place within 90 days of a final court ruling. Initially, the law would apply to members of Hamas’s Nukhba force who were directly involved in the October 7 massacre. At a later stage, it could be extended to terrorists convicted of particularly lethal attacks in the West Bank.

As part of its preparations, a delegation from the Israel Prison Service is expected to travel to an East Asian country in the near future to study capital punishment systems still in use. The visit is intended to examine legal frameworks, operational procedures, and ethical considerations surrounding the application of the death penalty.

Although the bill remains far from final approval, it has already sparked intense legal and moral debate within Israel.

Supporters argue that capital punishment is a necessary response to acts of terrorism of extreme severity, while opponents warn it raises profound concerns about democratic values and the irreversible nature of the sentence. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the legislation, prison authorities are continuing their preparations to ensure readiness should the law ultimately be enacted.

