A large-scale missile attack overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday struck multiple regions across Israel, leaving widespread destruction in its wake and killing two people in the central city of Ramat Gan.

Around twenty impact sites were recorded across the country, including several missiles that were not intercepted. The heaviest damage was reported in central Israel, where emergency services responded to multiple scenes of destruction.

In Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, a missile directly hit a residential home, killing Yaron and Ilana Moshe, a couple in their seventies. Authorities said the pair were unable to reach their safe room before the impact. Their funeral is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at Yarkon Cemetery.

Emergency responders described a devastating scene at the site. Parts of the building, including a balcony, collapsed under the force of the blast, scattering debris across the area. Teams from Magen David Adom located the victims beneath the rubble, unconscious and without signs of life, and pronounced them dead at the scene.

A neighbor who witnessed the strike recounted moments of chaos following the explosion. After hearing a powerful blast, he exited his safe room to find his own apartment severely damaged, with shattered windows and structural impact. Rushing to check on his neighbors, he discovered their door destroyed and a large hole in the ceiling. With another resident, he attempted to clear debris at the entrance, fearing the couple was trapped inside. He later expressed relief that the victims’ grandchildren were not present at the time.

Rescue teams continued to comb through the rubble to ensure no additional victims remained, while remaining on alert for further strikes.

The attack marks one of the most significant escalations in recent days, as Israel continues to face sustained missile fire amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.