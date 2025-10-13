Ramat Gan resident dies after 4 month battle with injuries from Iranian missile strike

The Ramat Gan Municipality announced on Monday that Aharon Mizrahi, 76, passed away last night from injuries sustained during an Iranian missile strike in June, part of Operation “Am KeLavi.”

Mizrahi had been hospitalized for four months following the attack.

Mizrahi was at home with his partner, Eti Cohen Angel, when the missile struck their apartment. Tragically, Eti was killed instantly, while Aharon was critically injured and spent the following months fighting for his life.

His family remembered him as “a joyful, kind-hearted man, full of humor, who always loved to help others with an open heart and great spirit. His devotion to his children and grandchildren was limitless. After a long struggle, we are pained and saddened by his passing and feel a great loss in our hearts.”

Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama Hacohen expressed condolences: “On such an emotional day, unfortunately we also receive difficult news about another one of our residents who lost his life in this bloody war from the first Iranian missile strike in the ‘Am KeLavi’ war. Aharon fought for his life for four months after an Iranian missile struck directly on Tirza Street in the city and immediately killed his partner Eti Cohen Angel. On behalf of all the city’s residents, I extend my deepest condolences to the family. We are already supporting them and will continue to do so.”

Operation “Am KeLavi” saw over 550 missiles launched by Iran toward Israel, resulting in 29 deaths and 3,238 injuries. The strikes damaged hospitals, the Soroka energy facility in Haifa, the Weizmann Institute, and residential buildings, prompting the evacuation of 15,000 civilians.