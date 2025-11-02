Ramla resident arrested for threatening terror attack online

Israeli police arrested a Ramla resident in his 20s on Sunday morning who threatened to carry out an imminent attack in the city.

Ramla police officers managed to expose the suspect after he posted threats online stating his intention to carry out an attack.

They were able to locate his whereabouts, and during his arrest, the suspect set his dog on one of the officers. As the officer felt an immediate danger to his life, he fired at the dog.

The suspect was arrested together with another individual who also assaulted the police officers during the arrest.

Based on the findings of the investigation, the police will bring the suspects to court and request an extension of their detention.