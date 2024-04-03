Ramming attack near Arab-Israeli town: 4 police wounded, terrorist eliminated

Israel Police stated overnight four officers were wounded following a car ramming attack by an Arab-Israeli driver, near the Kokhav Ya'ir Junction in the center of the country, the terrorist was shot and killed.

The officers were initially described as one in serious condition, and the rest in moderate and light conditions. Beilinson Medical center later updated that the seriously wounded had improved to a moderate condition.

According to the police statement, a 26-year-old resident of Tira had deliberately attempted to attack the officers at a checkpoint deployed as part of activity against car thieves.

After driving into the police officers at the temporary checkpoint, the driver kept going and reached the Eliyahu checkpoint where the terrorist got out of the car in an attempt to stab the security guards.

The terrorist was shot and killed at the Eliyahu checkpoint. Following a preliminary investigation, it emerged to be the same driver who carried out the two terror attacks.