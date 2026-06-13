Rocket launched at IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon; Iran MoU expected to be signed today | LIVE BLOG
Israel's security Cabinet is set to convene today evening amid the emerging Iran deal • A rocket was fired at forces operating in southern Lebanon, no casualties were reported
Sirens sounded overnight into Sunday in Eilat and the Upper Galilee due the detection of a UAV. The IDF also updated that earlier sirens in Metula were triggered by a rocket fired at forces operating in southern Lebanon. No casualties were reported. Israel's Security Cabinet will convene today at 19:30 IST to discuss the agreement being formulated between Iran and the United States, among other topics. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY
🚨 Drone infiltration sirens activated in northern Israel
IDF in response to the red alert siren in Eilat: False identification
Air raid sirens reported in Jordan a short while ago
🚨 Drone infiltration sirens activated in Eilat
🚨 Drone infiltration sirens activated in northern Israel
IDF: The Israeli Air Force intercepted a rocket launched by Hezbollah toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon. No injuries were reported.
Missile and rocket alerts were activated in northern Israel due to the interception attempts.