Rocket launched at IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon; Iran MoU expected to be signed today | LIVE BLOG

Israel's security Cabinet is set to convene today evening amid the emerging Iran deal • A rocket was fired at forces operating in southern Lebanon, no casualties were reported

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IDF troops in the area of the Litani River in Lebanon
IDF troops in the area of the Litani River in LebanonIDF spokesperson's unit

Sirens sounded overnight into Sunday in Eilat and the Upper Galilee due the detection of a UAV. The IDF also updated that earlier sirens in Metula were triggered by a rocket fired at forces operating in southern Lebanon. No casualties were reported. Israel's Security Cabinet will convene today at 19:30 IST to discuss the agreement being formulated between Iran and the United States, among other topics. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY

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🚨 Drone infiltration sirens activated in Eilat

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IDF: The Israeli Air Force intercepted a rocket launched by Hezbollah toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon. No injuries were reported.

Missile and rocket alerts were activated in northern Israel due to the interception attempts.

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