Report: Israel on high alert as US could intervene in Iran protests

Israel has moved into a heightened state of readiness as unrest spreads across Iran and speculation grows that Washington could become directly involved, reports Reuters.

The developments come as Iran faces its most serious wave of anti-government demonstrations in years, prompting sharp warnings from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Over the past several days, Trump has openly criticized Iran’s leadership and suggested the United States could take steps to support demonstrators.

Israeli officials said security leaders convened over the weekend to evaluate potential consequences of U.S. involvement, particularly given the fragile state of regional stability following last month’s brief but violent confrontation between Israel and Iran.

While Israel has not publicly outlined any new military or defensive steps, Israeli security officials described to Reuters a climate of caution driven by uncertainty over how events inside Iran or decisions in Washington, could escalate.

High-level diplomatic engagement has continued alongside the security assessments. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Saturday with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, an Israeli official said. A U.S. official confirmed the call took place but declined to comment on its content.

Despite the unrest, Israeli leaders have avoided suggesting any intention to intervene directly in Iran’s internal affairs. Instead, officials continue to emphasize long-standing concerns over Iran’s nuclear program and missile development, which they view as the primary strategic threats.

In comments published Friday, Netanyahu warned that Iran would face severe repercussions if it were to attack Israel, while noting that internal developments inside Iran were still unfolding.