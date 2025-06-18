Report: Israel's arrow missile stockpile depleting

Recommended -

Israel is reportedly running low on its stockpile of Arrow missile interceptors, a cornerstone of its defense against Iranian ballistic missile attacks.

A U.S. official quoted by The Wall Street Journal expressed concern over Israel's ability to sustain its missile defense capabilities if the conflict continues to escalate.

The Arrow system, developed by Israel Aerospace Industries, has played a critical role in countering Iran’s growing missile offensive.

However, the Israeli manufacturer has not responded to media inquiries, and the IDF issued only a brief statement, saying: “The IDF is prepared and ready to handle any scenario. Unfortunately, we cannot comment on munitions-related issues.”

According to U.S. sources, Washington has been aware for months of the growing strain on Israel’s air defense systems. In response, the United States has deployed additional land-, sea-, and air-based defense platforms to the region and supplied Israel with further missile defense equipment.

Still, Pentagon officials are now raising concerns about America’s own supply levels, warning that both nations are approaching the limits of sustainable interceptor use.

“Neither the United States nor the Israelis can continue to sit around intercepting missiles all day,” said Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “The Israelis and their allies must act with deliberate haste. We cannot afford to sit around playing cat and mouse.”

The shortage comes as Iran increases its ballistic missile barrages, testing the resilience of Israel’s multi-layered air defense architecture amid the ongoing war.