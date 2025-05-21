Report: US intel indicates Israel preparing to attack Iran

US sources said that Washington has received new intelligence indicating that Israel is preparing for an attack on nuclear facilities in Iran, despite the Trump administration's efforts to reach a diplomatic agreement with Tehran, CNN reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, an Israeli strike would be perceived as a "brazen break" from US President Donald Trump's policy and could ignite a wider regional conflict in the Middle East that Washington has sought to avoid since the onset of the war in Gaza in 2023.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

However, sources in the US government emphasized that it is unclear if a final decision on an attack was made in Jerusalem, and that there is deep disagreement within the US government about the likelihood that the plan will be implemented. According to those sources, the Israeli decision also depends on developments in the nuclear talks led by President Trump with Iran.

An American intelligence official indicated that "the chance of an Israeli strike on an Iranian nuclear facility has gone up significantly in recent months," adding that the fact that Trump does not demand a complete dismantling of the Iranian nuclear program increases the likelihood of a unilateral Israeli action.

Among the indications that are causing concern in Washington: Israeli communication ripples, expectations of military movements, transfer of aerial ammunition, and aerial exercises. Nevertheless, American sources noted that it might be a tactical signal from Israel in an attempt to pressure Iran through implied threat.

Trump, for his part, continues to balance between diplomacy and military threat. According to American sources, the president sent a letter in mid-March to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, setting a 60-day deadline for successful contacts. The deadline has since passed, and no significant breakthrough has been reported so far. A Western diplomat who recently met with Trump claims that the White House will give the talks only a few weeks before considering military action. However, for now, Trump's policy continues to rely on a diplomatic solution.

The situation put Israel in a particularly complex position. According to Jonathan Penikof, a former senior member of the American intelligence community. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "between a rock and a hard place, as he does not trust an agreement the US may sign with Iran, but he also does not want to risk complete disconnection from Trump. According to him, Israel may act – but would prefer to do so with knowledge or at least tacit approval from Washington.