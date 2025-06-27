Reports claim Israel halting aid into northern Gaza Strip | LIVE BLOG
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said late Wednesday the IDF will present a plan within two days that aims to prevent Hamas from taking control of aid
Recommended -
Israel-Hamas war day 630:
In a joint statement with Defense Minister Israel Katz late Wednesday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he had asked the military to create a plan and present it within two days to prevent Hamas from reportedly taking control of distributed aid.
To catch up on the full events from Thursday, CLICK HERE >>
IDF spokesperson says IDF attacked Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
The IDF recently attacked a site used to manage the Hezbollah organization’s fire and defense system in the Beaufort Ridge area of southern Lebanon, the military said in a statement.
"This site is part of an underground project that was taken out of use following IDF attacks on the site. In recent days, the IDF identified attempts to restore the site by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and therefore, the terrorist infrastructure in the area was attacked."
Officials claim Israel halting aid into the northern Gaza Strip
Two officials told Reuters on Thursday that Israel has stopped aid from entering northern Gaza. However, according to these reports, it is still allowing it to enter from the south.