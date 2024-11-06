"Resistance will not weaken": Hezbollah vows commitment against Israel

In an address delivered on Wednesday in Beirut, Naim Qassem, the new leader of Hezbollah, reaffirmed the group's steadfast resolve in the face of the ongoing Israeli offensive, which has persisted for over a month.

Qassem stated, "Netanyahu will not be able to win because he can only count on his massacres and his criminality," criticizing what he described as an "expansionist" Israeli strategy aimed at reshaping the entire Middle East, beyond just Lebanon.

Qassem declared, "We have tens of thousands of well-trained fighters who can stand up to the enemy," emphasizing the organization’s capability to exert continuous pressure on Israel's northern front. He asserted that Hezbollah's forces are equipped to strike "any point" within Israeli territory.

Qassem justified the high costs being borne by both Hezbollah and the local population, stating, "The high price that we and the population are paying is necessary to achieve victory, and it is less than that of surrender." While he did not dismiss the possibility of negotiations, he stipulated strict conditions: the cessation of "aggressions" and the "respect" of Lebanese sovereignty must be honored before any indirect discussions, which would occur through Parliament Speaker Nabih Berry.

Hezbollah claimed notable military achievements, including the destruction of "more than 45 Israeli Merkava tanks," though these assertions remain unverified by independent sources. Kassem also highlighted the psychological toll of the conflict, referencing the thousands of displaced individuals in northern Israel who have been forced into shelters during each alert.