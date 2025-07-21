Romania to purchase Israeli air defense systems in $2.3 billion deal

Recommended -

Romania has announced a major arms procurement deal with Israel, signing a framework agreement to purchase advanced short- and very short-range air defense systems (Shorad-Vshorad) valued at more than €2 billion ($2.3 billion).

The acquisition marks a significant upgrade in the country’s military capabilities amid growing regional instability and persistent pressure from Western allies to bolster defense spending.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense confirmed the deal on Monday, positioning it as a strategic move to protect national airspace and respond to escalating threats along the eastern flank of NATO.

The systems, produced in Israel, are designed to intercept low-altitude aerial threats including drones, missiles, and aircraft.

The purchase comes as Romania—alongside other European nations—faces mounting pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to meet NATO's defense spending benchmarks. The urgency has grown following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the ongoing threat to regional stability.

Romania shares a 650-kilometer (400-mile) border with Ukraine and has been directly impacted by the conflict. Over the past two years, fragments of Russian drones have repeatedly landed on Romanian territory as Moscow targets Ukrainian ports along the Danube River.

Further details regarding the delivery timeline and deployment locations have not yet been disclosed. However, Romanian defense officials have indicated that the systems will be integrated into broader NATO interoperability frameworks.