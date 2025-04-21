Ronen Bar hits back at Netanyahu in statement to Supreme Court

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar submitted his sworn statement to the Israeli Supreme Court on Monday as part of the appeals filed against his dismissal.

In the public part of his statement, divided into several sections, Bar made several accusations regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's conduct. Bar claimed that he had been asked to provide details on the identity of the activists protesting the government. He also stated that Netanyahu asked to discuss these topics without the presence of the military secretary or a stenographer, so that their conversation would not be documented.

The head of Shin Bet also wrote that, regarding his testimony in court, Netanyahu exerted "exceptional and repeated pressure" on him and there had been "an attempt to impose upon him" the wording of a professional opinion supposedly written by him or his representatives, with the aim of altering the nature of his testimony. Bar did not provide details about the so-called "Qatar-gate" case, and stated that he had addressed these issues in the confidential part of his statement.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Bar accused Netanyahu of having spawned the allegation of lack of confidence following his refusals to yield to Netanyahu's pressure. The latter wanted to use the internal security service to influence matters related to his testimony in his corruption trial, the Qatargate scandal, or even the conclusions of the Shin Bet investigation on October 7, which revealed the necessity to review the national security policy. "This sequence of events is what led to the turning point in his attitude toward me, and it's solely what forms the basis of the request to terminate my term," Bar said.

Regarding the hours leading up to the October 7 massacre, particularly that Bar allegedly avoided informing Netanyahu, Bar stated that it was a lie and is "nothing more or less than institutional incitement against me and against the [Shin Bet] organization." In his statement, he wrote that on the night of October 6, a phone update was passed to the IDF regarding abnormal detection appearing in Shin Bet’s results, that at 3:00 am "an alert was broadcast to all agencies, indicating unusual preparation and the possibility of a Hamas attack." Moreover, at 5:00 am, he had instructed that Netanyahu's military secretary be informed.

Bar also noted that in 2023, the Shin Bet had warned of a deterioration in the country's security situation during the protests against the government's judicial reform. He even specified that in April 2023, the Shin Bet recommended to take "firm and targeted action to curb the erosion of deterrence." In July of the same year, on the eve of the Knesset, or Israeli parliament, vote on the abolition of the reasonableness clause used by the Supreme Court to strike down laws, he had informed Netanyahu that he was "obliged to relay to him the seriousness of the security situation and in parallel to an alert for war," which Bar said was exceptional and unprecedented.