Rubio to visit Israel on March 2-3 to discuss Iran, Trump's Gaza plan, other regional priorities

Rubio "will discuss a range of regional priorities including Iran, Lebanon and ongoing efforts to implement President Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan for Gaza," a State Department spokesman said.

Marco Rubio
Marco RubioAP Photo/ Alex Brandon

Amid tense expectation of U.S. military action against the Islamic Republic, the State Department announced that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Israel on Monday to discuss Gaza, Iran and other "regional priorities."

Trump leads signing of Gaza Board of Peace charter

The announcement came hours after the State Department authorized non-essential staffers and their families to depart from Israel, raising suspicions that President Donald Trump gave has greenlit the strikes.

Round three: Iran-U.S. talks: Iranian & U.S. delegations hold negotiations in Geneva

Rubio's visit will be short, with talks on Monday and a return flight on Tuesday, the State Department said.

Rubio "will discuss a range of regional priorities including Iran, Lebanon and ongoing efforts to implement President Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan for Gaza," a State Department spokesman said.

The top U.S. diplomat will not bring reporters on his plane, in a break with precedent for American secretaries of state.

