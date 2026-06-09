Satellite imagery suggests possible damage to Israel's Ramat David Airbase from Iranian attack

Ramat David Airbase is one of Israel's key military aviation facilities and is home to five Israeli Air Force squadrons operating F-16 fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
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Satellite imagery potentially showing damage to Israel's Ramat David Airbase after June 7, 2026 Iran attack
Satellite imagery potentially showing damage to Israel's Ramat David Airbase after June 7, 2026 Iran attack@SoarAtlas/X

Satellite imagery published by geospatial intelligence company Soar appears to indicate that a hangar at Israel's Ramat David Airbase, located near Migdal HaEmek in northern Israel, may have been struck during the recent escalation between Israel and Iran.

The images were first posted by @tom_bike on X and later released by Soar Atlas early Tuesday morning showing a visible change at the site of a hangar within the airbase. When compared with satellite imagery taken on June 5, the newer images reveal a distinct white patch and marking in the area where the structure previously stood, suggesting the possibility of impact damage.

The extent of the damage, as well as the nature of any equipment or assets housed inside the hangar at the time of the reported strike, remains unclear. The relatively low resolution of the available imagery limits the ability to independently verify the full scope of the apparent damage.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2064162329508679880

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The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declined to comment on the reported findings. However, publication of the information was authorized by Israel's military censorship authorities.

Ramat David Airbase is one of Israel's key military aviation facilities and is home to five Israeli Air Force squadrons operating F-16 fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles. The base has previously been linked to reported attacks during periods of heightened regional tensions.

Israel and Hezbollah halt exchanges
Israel and Hezbollah halt exchanges

Last month, satellite imagery circulated by open-source intelligence observers appeared to show evidence of two separate strikes impacting areas of Ramat David Airbase during Operation Roaring Lion, although official confirmation regarding those incidents was limited.

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