A large-scale search operation has been initiated by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), alongside the Israel Police and other security forces, to locate a 14-year-old boy who went missing earlier in the day in the Angels of Peace area within the Binyamin Brigade region of the West Bank.

According to an IDF spokesperson, forces from the air and on the ground, including special forces, have been mobilized since the early afternoon to assist in the search efforts.

The operation is being led by high-ranking officials, including the commander of the Central Command, the commander of the IOS division, and the commander of the Binyamin brigade, who are personally overseeing the search operations in the field.

Roads have been blocked, and extensive scanning of the area is underway as part of the intensive search operation.

The involvement of the Shin Bet, Israel's internal security service, has also been reported, indicating the gravity of the situation and the level of coordination among various security agencies.

IDF Spokesperson

The search efforts are concentrated in the vicinity of the villages of Almu'ayir and Duma, where the IDF has deployed additional resources to aid in the search.

Residents of the area have also joined in the search efforts, with reports indicating that individuals have entered the village of El Muayir to assist in the search for the missing boy.