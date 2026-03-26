Second IDF soldier killed in southern Lebanon, 4 more lightly injured

Sergeant Aviaad Elchanan Volansky, 21, from Jerusalem, a fighter in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Brigade, was killed on Thursday during combat operations in southern Lebanon.

An initial IDF investigation found that two anti-tank missiles were fired from north of the Litani River toward a tank unit from the 77th Battalion operating in the area under Division 36. One of the missiles was intercepted, while the second struck the force.

As a result of the impact, Sgt. Volansky was killed. Two officers were lightly wounded, along with two additional soldiers, who were evacuated to hospitals for treatment.

At the same time, the division directed Israeli Air Force and artillery fire toward the launch area in an effort to locate and neutralize the cell responsible. The IDF is still assessing whether the attackers were eliminated.

The IDF announced earlier on Thursday morning that Sergeant Ori Greenberg, 21, from Petah Tikva and a member of the Golani Patrol, was killed during the first direct ground engagement of the ongoing operations in southern Lebanon.

According to IDF sources, the incident began around 2:10 AM when a Golani patrol operating in the Galilee Finger area, under Division 36, came under close-range fire from a group of at least five Hezbollah terrorists. A firefight ensued, marking the first “face-to-face” battle of the current campaign in Lebanon.

Sergeant Greenberg was critically wounded during the exchange and was evacuated from the battlefield. Despite immediate first aid, he was pronounced dead en route to the hospital.