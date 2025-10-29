'Serious harm to state security': Defense Minister Katz signs order banning Red Cross visits to terrorists in Israeli prisons

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz signed an order on Wednesday banning visits by representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross to prisoners held under the Law on the Imprisonment of Unlawful Combatants.

The order was signed in accordance with the minister's authority based on a professional opinion from the General Security Service, and after he was convinced that holding these visits would endanger state security.

According to the order, visits will be banned for thousands of prisoners whose names appear on the confidential list attached to the order.

"The opinions presented to me indicate without a doubt that Red Cross visits to terrorists in prisons will seriously harm the security of the state. The security of the state and our citizens comes first," he said.