Settlers rampage: Palestinians injured and homes torched in West Bank

Settlers have unleashed chaos in the village of al-Mughayyir in the West Bank, resulting in the injury of six Palestinians, one critically, after being shot in the head.

These events unfolded following the disappearance of 14-year-old Benjamin Achimeir from a nearby illegal outpost.

Footage captured the intensity of the situation as settlers opened fire and hurled stones at Palestinians in the town, located approximately 17 miles north of Ramallah. Clashes ensued between the two groups as local Palestinians attempted to defend their community.

Wafa reported that, in addition to the critical head injury sustained by one individual, the other five Palestinians suffered gunshot wounds to their lower extremities.

Settlers set ablaze a residential home in al-Mughayyir, and shockingly targeted the firetruck that arrived to douse the flames, exacerbating the chaos and destruction.

Later, it was reported settlers reportedly escalated tensions further by opening fire on the funeral procession of Jihad Abu Alia, who tragically lost his life during yesterday's rampage by settlers in the same village.