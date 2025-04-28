Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar announces he will resign on June 15

Shin Bet security agency chief Ronen Bar said on Monday that he plans to resign.

"As the head of the organization, I took responsibility" for the failures of October 7, he said, speaking at an event for the fallen members of the security agency.

"And now, on this special evening, symbolizing memory, heroism and sacrifice, I have chosen to announce the implementation" of taking this responsibility, "and decided to end my role as head of the Shin Bet."

Bar said that his love and loyalty to Israel are the foundation for every decision made in his career. "The same is true tonight," he said.

He admitted that the Shin Bet "failed to give a warning" on October 7, 2023, when Gazan terrorists flooded across the border and perpetrated the worst attack in Israel's history, with more than a thousand murdered and about 250 taken hostage.

"After 35 years of service, in order to allow for an orderly process of appointing a permanent replacement and professional overlap, I will end my position on June 15, 2025," he said.

The government voted to dismiss Bar last month, with the decision causing controversy about whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stated reason, namely a lack of trust, was sufficient to dismiss him.