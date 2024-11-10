Shin Bet foils assassination plot targeting Israeli Minister Ben Gvir

The Shin Bet, Israel's internal security agency, has successfully thwarted a planned assassination attempt against Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and his son, Shoval, who is currently training to be a pilot in the Israeli Air Force.

Four Palestinians from the Hebron area, identified as having links to Hamas, were arrested before they could execute their plan.

The investigation revealed that the suspects had meticulously gathered intelligence on Ben Gvir's movements and studied the security measures protecting him. However, as security around the minister intensified, the plotters shifted their focus to his son, monitoring Shoval's movements in Hebron and Kiryat Arba, where the family resides.

In their attempts to carry out the attack, the suspects struggled to obtain firearms and considered alternative methods, including the construction of a car bomb.

This incident marks the third foiled assassination attempt against Ben Gvir since he assumed office, with the Shin Bet reportedly having saved the minister's life five times in total.