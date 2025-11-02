Shin Bet, police arrest Tiberias resident spying for Iran

The Shin Bet and Israeli Police have revealed the various security missions assigned to a Tiberias resident under Iranian direction.

Yosef Ein Eli, 23, was arrested in a joint operation in September on suspicion of security offenses involving contact with Iranian intelligence elements and carrying out missions on their behalf.

The investigation revealed that Yosef had been in contact with Iranian intelligence operatives since late 2024, performing various security related tasks under their guidance, all for financial gain.

He provided his Iranian handlers with information and photos of hotels in the Dead Sea area, exploiting his employment at one of the hotels, and also shared information about tourist sites in southern Israel.

Investigators found that Yosef was asked to carry out additional missions, which he did not complete, including: collecting information on the Minister of National Security, forming an “operatives team” in Israel, throwing a grenade at a residence, transferring details about criminal figures and crime families in Israel, passing on information about IDF soldiers, setting vehicles on fire, and taking photos inside IDF bases.

He received significant payments for these activities through digital payment methods.

This morning, an indictment was filed against him in the Be’er Sheva District Court.

In their statement, the Shin Bet and Israeli Police warn Israeli citizens and residents against maintaining contact with foreign entities from enemy states or unidentified sources and especially against performing missions for them in exchange for money.

"Security forces will continue to act decisively to bring to justice any citizens who cooperate with hostile actors" The statement said.