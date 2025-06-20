Ship brings back 2,000 Israelis from Cyprus to the port of Ashdod

Recommended -

The cruise ship Crown Iris, operated by Mano Shipping, docked at the Port of Ashdod on Friday morning, carrying approximately 2,000 Israeli citizens rescued from Limassol, Cyprus.

The arrival marks the launch of the "Safe Return" operation, a large-scale maritime repatriation mission led by Transport Minister Miri Regev. This initiative comes one week after the outbreak of war with Iran and the subsequent closure of Israeli airspace.

Minister Regev called the mission a “national effort and a testament to Israeli solidarity,” affirming that authorities are “working tirelessly to ensure every Israeli can return home safely.”

The operation was coordinated between the Ministry of Transport, the Port and Maritime Authority, the Home Front Command, and several shipping companies.

Transport Ministry Director General Moshe Ben Zaken acknowledged the logistical challenges, noting, “The Crown Iris is the first ship, but not the last. More passengers are expected to return by sea in the coming days.” To support returning citizens, 50 buses and minibuses were dispatched free of charge to destinations including Beersheba, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Ashdod’s train station.

In preparation for the arrival, the Port of Ashdod implemented enhanced security measures and expedited processing protocols, following directives from the Home Front Command. Port President Shaul Schneider expressed pride in contributing to the national effort, stating, “This is a moment of unity and service.”

The Ministry of Transport confirmed that the maritime corridor remains open and secure, and additional recovery efforts are underway with the approval of defense officials.