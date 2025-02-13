Shooting & ramming attack planned by 2 Israeli-Arabs foiled

Israel Police's Central District detectives and the Shin Bet security agency thwarted a ramming and shooting attack planned by two Israeli citizens, the police said on Thursday. The two citizens, residents of Zemer and Qalansuwe, were arrested and indicted.

According to the indictment filed by the prosecution, the two expressed support for the terrorist organization Hamas after the massacre on October 7. Then, as part of their solidarity with the situation in the Gaza Strip, they identified more and more with the organization's operations and watch incitement. In this context, one of the defendants, Ratib Omar, purchased various items associated with the organization, including a green band, an explosive device, and a toy weapon.

Omar added and suggested to the other suspect, Omri Musa, to carry out a shooting attack on a bus transporting soldiers near the village of Zemer where he lives, with one of them driving and the other performing the shooting. Musa suggested that the attack be carried out in the city of Netanya, which Omar agreed. The two conducted observations on a nearby base and exchanged information about the cost of weapons. Understanding that they did not have enough money, they considered other options, including a vehicular attack or throwing an explosive device at soldiers. Omar tried to create an explosive for this purpose but failed, and turned to Musa for assistance and guidance.

"Their actions testify to their great danger and determination to carry out a serious attack," the prosecution said in the remand request. The prosecution demanded the accused remain in custory until the end of the proceedings.