Day 7 of Operation "Rising Lion" day 622 of the "Iron Swords" war:

Early Wednesday morning, Iranian missile barrages struck multiple locations across Israel. Direct hits were reported in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Holon, and Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva. At Soroka Hospital, a missile caused heavy structural damage, raising concerns about the building’s stability. Patients inside described scenes of chaos and fear: “We heard the siren, ran into the stairwell, and then there was a huge explosion... the ceiling literally flew off.”

Overnight, the IDF reports that Israeli Air Force jets are conducting a wave of airstrikes targeting Tehran and other key locations across Iran. Meanwhile, Iranian state media confirms that air defense systems have been activated in central Tehran in response to the attacks.