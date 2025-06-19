30 Iranian missiles fired at Israel, 3 seriously injured in Holon, Soroka hospital hit | LIVE BLOG
A media outlet affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards claimed that the Iranian strike on Soroka targeted a "medical building used by soldiers" in a "military hospital"
Recommended -
Day 7 of Operation "Rising Lion" day 622 of the "Iron Swords" war:
Early Wednesday morning, Iranian missile barrages struck multiple locations across Israel. Direct hits were reported in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Holon, and Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva. At Soroka Hospital, a missile caused heavy structural damage, raising concerns about the building’s stability. Patients inside described scenes of chaos and fear: “We heard the siren, ran into the stairwell, and then there was a huge explosion... the ceiling literally flew off.”
Overnight, the IDF reports that Israeli Air Force jets are conducting a wave of airstrikes targeting Tehran and other key locations across Iran. Meanwhile, Iranian state media confirms that air defense systems have been activated in central Tehran in response to the attacks.
Strike on the Weizmann Institute: Years of scientific research reduced to ashes
The Weizmann Institute's cancer research building was directly hit, as was the new chemistry center that was due to be inaugurated. The damage is estimated at NIS 2 billion, but the loss of scientific knowledge is inestimable. For the first time, the censorship allowed television cameras onto the site, according to a report by Kan 11.
Latest toll from this morning's strikes: around 80 injured, including 6 in serious condition and 9 in moderate condition
Following the Iranian missile barrage, nearly 80 wounded people were treated on the ground and then evacuated to Ichilov, Wolfson, Beilinson, Sheba, and Assaf Harofeh hospitals. Six were seriously injured and nine were in moderate condition. Among the injured, six children were admitted to Wolfson Hospital in minor condition.
🚨 Alert sirens activated in Nahal Oz, southern Israel
Tehran justifies the strike on Soroka by calling it a “medical military building”
A media outlet affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards claimed that the Iranian strike on Soroka targeted a "medical building used by soldiers" in a "military hospital," in response to Israeli strikes on hospitals in Gaza. Earlier, the official IRNA news agency had named an Israeli intelligence base located near the hospital as the target.
One seriously injured person evacuated to Ramat Gan, heavy damage to Soroka Hospital after strikes
One seriously injured person was evacuated in Ramat Gan after a direct hit. In Beersheba, the former surgical building of Soroka Hospital sustained heavy damage, and several people with minor injuries are being treated in the emergency room. The Home Front Command is currently inspecting all affected buildings
Attack on Soroka Hospital: Health Minister denounces Iranian “war crime”
Health Minister Uriel Buso responded to the direct attack on Soroka Hospital by calling it "terrorism" and a "crossing of a red line." He denounced it as a "war crime deliberately committed by the Iranian regime against innocent civilians and medical teams dedicated to saving lives." He said the ministry had prepared in advance, preventing disaster.
Tehran claims it targeted an IDF base near Soroka Hospital
According to the Iranian news agency IRNA, the strikes launched in the latest round targeted an Israeli military intelligence headquarters and an IDF base near Soroka Hospital in Beersheva.
Three injured in Holon strike, one seriously
A direct hit on a building in Holon left three people injured: one in serious condition, the other two in moderate and light condition. Further investigations are underway at the scene.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1935564148408021079
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Direct strikes in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Holon and Soroka Hospital
Buildings were directly hit in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Holon, as well as at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba. Patients described scenes of panic: “We heard the siren, we ran into the stairwell, and then there was a huge explosion... the ceiling literally flew off.”
https://x.com/i/web/status/1935562120185229452
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Alert in the Jordan Valley after the intrusion of a drone, the incident is over
Following the sound of sirens after a drone was detected in the Jordan Valley, the Home Front Command announced that the event is now over.
Iranian missiles cause heavy damage to Soroka Hospital in Beersheva
A direct hit caused significant damage to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, which is feared to be in danger of collapse. Magen David Adom also reported six other impact areas in the center of the country
Explosions reported in Israel after shots fired from Iran, possible impact in central and southern parts of the country
According to initial reports, missiles hit a town in Gush Dan and a building in the Negev. Many residents across the country reported hearing explosions amid warnings of missile fire from Iran.
Iran-backed missiles hit at least four places in central and southern Israel
According to preliminary information, at least four landing zones have been identified in Israel following the barrage of missiles fired from Iran, hitting areas in the center and south of the country.
Dozens of missiles fired from Iran: destruction in the Negev, fear of people trapped in Gush Dan
Dozens of missiles were launched from Iran in the latest salvo, some of which were intercepted. A building was damaged in the Negev, while another affected area in Gush Dan is raising concerns about people trapped under the rubble.
Warning sirens sound in northern and central Israel
Sirens sounded across Israel at 7:03 a.m. Thursday morning after missiles were identified as having been launched from Iran toward Israeli territory. Defense systems are being activated to intercept the threat. The population is urged to immediately move to a protected area and remain there until further notice. Leaving the area without explicit instructions is prohibited. The Home Front Command is calling for strict adherence to its instructions.