Simultaneous Israeli strikes on Iran, Iraq and Syria - reports
Videos circulating on social media purportedly show the aftermath of the strikes, with air defense systems engaging and air raid sirens blaring in Iran
Israel has reportedly conducted strikes in Iran, targeting sites in both Iran and southern Syria.
ABC News, citing senior U.S. officials ,said that Israel has launched retaliatory strikes following the recent attack from Iran.
According to ABC News Chief Global Affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, Israel's strikes have specifically targeted a site in Iran.
Videos circulating on social media purportedly show the aftermath of the strikes, with air defense systems engaging and air raid sirens blaring near the Shahid Salami military base in Isfahan, Iran.
Additionally, the attack reportedly extended to sites in southern Syria and Iraq.
Reports from Iraq suggest that airstrikes have targeted a building in Baghdad where a high-level meeting involving several Iran-supported groups and members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was taking place. However, these reports remain unconfirmed at this time.
Mehr news agency reports that flights to Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz and all other airports in west Iran have been suspended.
The precise details of the targets and the extent of the damage caused by the strikes remain unclear at this time.
Iranian officials told local outlets and Reuters that there was no successful missile strike and any explosions were the result of Iran’s missile defense operations.
Iran's state media shows calm scenes in Isfahan, downplaying reported Israeli attack
Iranian military shot down three Israeli drones - Iran's space agency
Iran lifts restrictions on flights to and from Tehran's Khomeini and Mehrabad airports
Israeli source tells Fox News the U.S. wasn't involved in the 'limited' strike, but was notified
This echoes earlier report saying Israel told the U.S. it intended to attack Iran in next 24-48 hours
