Simultaneous Israeli strikes on Iran, Iraq and Syria - reports

Israel has reportedly conducted strikes in Iran, targeting sites in both Iran and southern Syria.

ABC News, citing senior U.S. officials ,said that Israel has launched retaliatory strikes following the recent attack from Iran.

According to ABC News Chief Global Affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, Israel's strikes have specifically targeted a site in Iran.

Videos circulating on social media purportedly show the aftermath of the strikes, with air defense systems engaging and air raid sirens blaring near the Shahid Salami military base in Isfahan, Iran.

Additionally, the attack reportedly extended to sites in southern Syria and Iraq.

Reports from Iraq suggest that airstrikes have targeted a building in Baghdad where a high-level meeting involving several Iran-supported groups and members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was taking place. However, these reports remain unconfirmed at this time.

Mehr news agency reports that flights to Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz and all other airports in west Iran have been suspended.

The precise details of the targets and the extent of the damage caused by the strikes remain unclear at this time.

Iranian officials told local outlets and Reuters that there was no successful missile strike and any explosions were the result of Iran’s missile defense operations.