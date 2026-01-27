Sirens sounded over suspected infiltration on Israel's border with Jordan

Israeli police say a security incident has been ruled out

i24NEWSAriel Oseran ■ i24NEWS, Ariel Oseran
View of the Jordan River Crossing or Sheikh Hussein Bridge, one of the three international border crossings between Jordan and Israel
View of the Jordan River Crossing or Sheikh Hussein Bridge, one of the three international border crossings between Jordan and IsraelPhoto by Nati Shohat/Flash90

The IDF announced on Tuesday evening that troops identified a suspected infiltration into Israeli territory from Jordan, near the Paran and Yahel communities in the southern Arava region. 

"IDF soldiers are currently conducting extensive searches and blocking traffic routes in the area to locate the suspects," the military said. 

The IDF reported that entrances to Eilat were closed due to the suspected infiltration in the southern Arava area.

A later publicized message by the Israeli police said a security incident had been ruled out and the entrance and exit to and from the city of Eilat have been re-opened to traffic.

