Sky Warden Blue: cutting-edge light attack aircraft developed for Israel

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and American defense firm L3Harris Technologies have announced a new strategic partnership to develop a next-generation light attack aircraft tailored to Israel’s operational needs.

The program will be based on L3Harris’ Sky Warden platform and will result in a customized Israeli version named Sky Warden Blue.

The collaboration will see a joint development team working to integrate Israeli mission systems, advanced software, and operational capabilities into the aircraft. IAI will take the lead on integrating Israeli equipment, conducting flight tests, securing airworthiness certification, and coordinating operational validation with the Israeli Air Force and the Ministry of Defense.

“This project combines IAI’s expertise in mission systems integration with L3Harris’ proven platform to meet Israel’s evolving defense requirements,” said Boaz Levy, CEO of IAI.

“Sky Warden Blue offers long endurance, high payload capacity, and versatile capabilities for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and tactical missions,” added John Rambo, President of L3Harris’ Integrated Mission Systems Division.

The aircraft is designed to strengthen Israel’s aerial operational flexibility while enabling precise, technologically advanced missions. Its open-architecture mission computer will allow seamless integration of Israeli software and hardware, ensuring the platform meets unique strategic requirements.