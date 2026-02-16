Iran says it wants to reach a nuclear agreement but refuses to "submit to threats"

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that he will meet with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, accompanied by nuclear experts, on Monday "for an in-depth technical discussion." He will also meet with his Omani counterpart, Badr Al Busaidi, before diplomatic talks with the United States on Tuesday. "I am in Geneva with concrete ideas to reach a just and equitable agreement. What is not on the table is submission to threats," he stated.