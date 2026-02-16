Southern Lebanon: IDF strikes Hezbollah terrorist near Hanin | LIVE BLOG
Amnesty International projects 'Stop the Genocide' on Paris Olympic balloon
Paris celebrations marking the one-year anniversary of the Olympic Games were disrupted over the weekend when Amnesty International projected a massive anti-Israel message onto the iconic Olympic hot air balloon. The projection read “Stop the Genocide in Gaza”
Indonesia prepares 8,000 troops for possible June peacekeeping deployment in Gaza
A suspicious envelope was discovered in Benjamin Netanyahu's office
A suspicious envelope was spotted during a routine check by security teams at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem, according to the Prime Minister's Office's Security and Emergency Division. The envelope was handled according to established procedures, and the incident is now closed. Authorities stated that no employees were at risk.
South Lebanon: IDF strikes Hezbollah terrorist near Hanin
The Israeli military said it carried out a strike against a Hezbollah terrorist near the town of Hanin in southern Lebanon. No further details were immediately available.
Iran says it wants to reach a nuclear agreement but refuses to "submit to threats"
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that he will meet with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, accompanied by nuclear experts, on Monday "for an in-depth technical discussion." He will also meet with his Omani counterpart, Badr Al Busaidi, before diplomatic talks with the United States on Tuesday. "I am in Geneva with concrete ideas to reach a just and equitable agreement. What is not on the table is submission to threats," he stated.
