Stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City, terrorist neutralized

A suspected terror attack occurred in Jerusalem's Old City on Tuesday in the early afternoon.

Emergency services reported receiving the call around 12:30 P.M. local time of a stabbing attack near the Flower Gate. The spokesperson for Israel Police confirmed that a security officer was wounded in the attack and evacuated to a local hospital for treatment. The statement added that the assailant was neutralized by security forces.

Additional police forces were immediately dispatched to the scene, including Jerusalem District Police chief Doron Turgeman.

