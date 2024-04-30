Stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City, terrorist neutralized
A vehicular ramming attack was reported in the West Bank around the same time as the stabbing, with the assailant reportedly fleeing the scene
A suspected terror attack occurred in Jerusalem's Old City on Tuesday in the early afternoon.
Emergency services reported receiving the call around 12:30 P.M. local time of a stabbing attack near the Flower Gate. The spokesperson for Israel Police confirmed that a security officer was wounded in the attack and evacuated to a local hospital for treatment. The statement added that the assailant was neutralized by security forces.
Additional police forces were immediately dispatched to the scene, including Jerusalem District Police chief Doron Turgeman.
Border police commander praises forces for thwarting stabbing attack
The commander of the Border Police forces, Brigadier General Yitzhak, praised the officers on their "professional response" which led to the incident ending without any civilian casualties. "Protecting them with your own bodies is our job and our mission. Any terrorist who thinks about carrying out an attack will be met by determined fighters and will see his own death."
Sha'are Zedek Medical Center confirms casualty from stabbing attack receiving treatment and is listed in moderate condition.
Assailant identified as Hasan Skalanen, a 34-year-old Turkish national on a tourist visa
Entrances to the Temple Mount compound have been blocked off
Magen David Adom emergency services says they gave treatment to a 30-year-old man with stab wounds in his upper body
The man was listed as being in moderate condition and fully conscious, and was evacuated to an area hospital.