A stabbing attack was reportedly thwarted at the Ha'okfim Junction near Hebron, in the West Bank, with one person sustaining light injuries.

The assailant, identified as a female terrorist, was killed at the scene.

The IDF confirmed the elimination of the terrorist in a statement made shortly after the incident.

"A short time ago, an attempted stabbing attack against IDF soldiers from the Shimshon Battalion operating in a military position in the Bypass Junction area of the Yehuda Brigade was foiled," the statement read.

"The fighters strove for contact and opened fire at the terrorist who held a knife and charged towards the force, the terrorist was eliminated," the army added.

This is a developing story