Staff Sgt. Yaniv Michalovitch, 19, from Rehovot, killed in northern Gaza

Recommended -

Sergeant Yaniv Michalovitch, 19, from Rehovot, was killed on Wednesday during fighting in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood of northern Gaza.

He served as a combat soldier in the 82nd Armored Battalion of the IDF’s 7th Brigade.

In a separate incident, five soldiers from the Armored Corps and the Egoz reconnaissance unit were seriously injured when terrorists launched an anti-tank missile at a tank from the 82nd Battalion and struck a building where Egoz forces were positioned.

The wounded soldiers were treated at the scene before being airlifted to hospitals in central Israel for further care.

Sergeant Michalovitch will be laid to rest Wednesday night at 10:30 p.m. in the Rehovot military cemetery.