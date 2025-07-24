Suspected car-ramming attack at Beit Lid junction leaves 7 injured

Recommended -

A suspected car-ramming attack occurred Thursday at the Beit Lid Junction on Route 57, near the entrance to Kfar Yona.

A vehicle crashed into a bus stop, injuring seven people. According to Magen David Adom (MDA), two individuals are in moderate condition and five sustained mild injuries. All have been evacuated to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

The driver fled the scene, prompting security forces to launch a manhunt. Roadblocks have been set up in the surrounding area as authorities work to locate the suspect.

MDA emergency medical technician Idan Haras described the scene as chaotic: “There was commotion and destruction. We treated two young men in moderate condition for bleeding and other injuries, along with several others who were lightly hurt, and quickly transported them to the hospital.”