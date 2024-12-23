Suspected stabbing attack attempt in Jerusalem, suspect shot

An attempted stabbing attack on Israeli security forces occurred at Jerusalem's Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood. The suspected terrorist, a resident of East Jerusalem in his 30s, was neutralized after he was shot in the leg. Magen David Adom teams arrived at the scene to assist in evacuating wounded.

A member of security forces was stabbed after stopping the car the suspect was in. The suspect exited his vehicle and advanced towards the guard with a knife in his hand. Despite cries and warnings at the suspect, he continued to advance while waving the knife in his hand. The security guard, along with two additional citizens who passed by, fired at the suspect.

Israel Police closed off the area and began collecting evidence, while medical personnel treated the wounded suspect who was evacuated in serious condition to the hospital.

Hamas praised the attempted attack, calling it "a natural response to the murder of people against our people in Gaza - we call for an escalation in resistance."