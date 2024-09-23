Suspected terror attack in southern Israel, assailant reportedly neutralized

A contracted worker at an Israeli army base tried to stab soldiers, but was shot by a non-commissioned officer

i24NEWS
1 min read
The scene of a terrorist attack in southern Israel, near Kibbutz Beit Guvrin
A suspected terrorist attack was reported on Monday near Beit Guvrin, a kibbutz in southern Israel, with the assailant neutralized by an Israeli soldier.

The assailant was a contracted worker at the Lachish base, where he tried to stab Israeli soldiers. A non-commissioned officer shot him, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

More to follow

