Taking off to U.S., Gallant says priorities are hostages, military edge

Departing on an official trip to the U.S., Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday outlined the agenda of his visit.

“This visit will focus on preserving the qualitative military edge (QME) of the State of Israel, our ability to obtain platforms and munitions, our critical ties with the United States, and the importance of achieving our goals in Gaza: eradicating Hamas, returning the hostages home and ensuring Israel’s security needs as these relate to the Gaza strip and Lebanon.”

“We will also discuss the need to return Israel’s northern communities to their homes, whether this is achieved via military action or via agreement.”

Gallant's departure coincided with a major political crisis over the enlistment to the IDF of ultra-Orthodox Israelis. The defense minister indicated he would not support the measure, putting him at odds with the governing coalition.