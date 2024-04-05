Police foil attempted terrorist attack at Megiddo intersection

According to police the terrorist was swiftly apprehended

The truck damaged in the blast at the Megido junction in northern Israel.
Israeli police successfully prevented a potential tragedy at Megiddo Junction in northern Israel. According to reports, an individual wielding a hammer attempted to attack officers stationed at the junction.

The assailant's intentions were quickly foiled as law enforcement swiftly neutralized the threat and apprehended the suspect. Despite the attempted assault, there were no reported injuries aside from the apprehended suspect. 

