Tehran threatens the United States: "All options are on the table"

Following a series of Iranian missile strikes on central and southern Israel, Tehran has sharply escalated its rhetoric. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi vowed that Iran would “make the aggressors regret their attack,” while his deputy issued a stark warning: should the United States actively intervene in support of Israel, Iran will respond using “all necessary means,” stating that “all options are on the table.”

The sharp tone comes amid Israeli accusations that Iran is deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure. One missile strike reportedly aimed at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba. Emergency services reported at least 65 people injured in the latest attacks, including three in serious condition in Holon and 33 others affected in Ramat Gan.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Iran would "pay a heavy price" for the strikes. Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would begin targeting government infrastructure in Tehran in an effort to “weaken the regime.”

Meanwhile, the United States is weighing its own response. According to The Wall Street Journal, former President Donald Trump has given preliminary approval for potential strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities. While Trump has not authorized immediate action, he is reportedly waiting to see whether Iran continues its nuclear program.

U.S. military officials are exploring the use of Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bunker-buster bombs to target the heavily fortified Fordow nuclear site. In anticipation of potential escalation, American forces have begun repositioning assets across the Middle East.

Though backchannel diplomatic efforts continue, Trump has dismissed Tehran’s recent overtures. “I told them it was too late to talk,” he said.