Tel Aviv man arrested for spying for Iran in exchange for cryptocurrency

Recommended -

A 27-year-old Tel Aviv resident was arrested on Sunday by Israeli police and the Shin Bet security service, suspected of carrying out intelligence-gathering missions for Iran in return for cryptocurrency payments.

According to investigators, the suspect had been in contact with an Iranian agent for several months. Under the agent’s direction, he allegedly photographed the homes of Israeli public officials, documented military installations, and painted graffiti as part of his assignments.

Authorities say the suspect was paid thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency for his efforts. During a search of his home, law enforcement officials seized computers and other digital equipment believed to have been used to communicate with his Iranian handlers.

The Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court has extended his detention until June 26 as the investigation continues.

In a joint statement, the police and Shin Bet warned of ongoing attempts by Iranian intelligence services and affiliated terrorist organizations to recruit Israeli citizens for espionage and other hostile activities. They emphasized that such recruitment often occurs via social media platforms and urged the public to report any suspicious outreach from foreign actors.

Security officials vowed to pursue and prosecute those involved in such operations “with the utmost severity.”