West Bank terror attack: Iron bar hurled through car windshield on Route 5

A terrorist from the village of Mahaseh hurled an iron rod at the car of a resident of Ramat Gan on Route 5 in the West Bank on Saturday night. The bar pierced the windshield and remained lodged there.

The driver, suffering from shock, was treated by Magen David Adom (MDA) as IDF forces launched searches in the area of the village in order to locate the terrorist.

Meirav, one of the passengers in the car that was hit, said, "We left Kedumim heading towards Petah Tikva. Three minutes before the Shomron Crossing checkpoint, we heard a boom. I called 1208, the emergency hotline. At that moment, I didn't understand what was happening. We reached the checkpoint and that's where the security forces arrived."

Merav added, "The incident unfolded very quickly and professionally. Forces arrived immediately and helped us. We were two girls and a hitchhiker. I hope they catch the terrorist and everyone involved in this. The people living in Samaria (West Bank) deserve to be safe."

The head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, spoke with senior security officials, received a briefing on the incident from the command, saying, "The victim is a resident of one of the cities in the Dan region who, by a miracle, was not physically harmed. The Palestinian Authority is a bitter enemy, engaged in incitement, leading terror and financing terror, whether by its operatives known as the 'security apparatuses' or by Hamas and the Popular Front, which endanger the very existence of the state. The Shomron is the state's defensive belt."

"We expect dramatic measures to be taken against the village, including a closure, imposing a curfew, and going house to house. This was an attack that ended miraculously without casualties. We demand that it be treated as a serious attack. We will not accept the return of attacks to the area," Dagan said.

This incident comes as Israeli security forces are conducting a wide-scale counterterrorism operation in the northern West Bank, an operation that was launched in response to efforts by Palestinian terrorist groups to establish a presence in the area.

“The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet will not allow terrorists to entrench themselves in the area and are working actively to thwart them,” the IDF and Shin Bet said in a joint statement earlier this week.