Terror stabbing attack in south Israel: At least 1 wounded, terrorist neutralized

Israel Police issued an initial report of a terror stabbing attack at the Beit Kama Junction, in the south near Sderot, saying the terrorist was neutralized at the scene.

Israeli media reported of three wounded individuals, one in critical condition and two in light. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics indicated there was one person seriously wounded.

"We arrived at the scene with large forces, we saw a lot of commotion, and near one of the shops, a 50-year-old man was lying unconscious and suffering from penetrating injuries to his body. We immediately put him in an MDA intensive care vehicle and evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition while CPR was being performed," MDA senior medic, Kalman Ganzburg, updated in a later statement.

The MDA statement added that the 50-year-old man was referred in critical condition to the Soroka Medical Center, in Beer Sheba, while ongoing CPR is being performed.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1768249898686624199 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Bnei Shimon Regional Council stated a large security force were searching the area for additional threats, requesting the public to avoid traveling to the Beit Kama junction area.