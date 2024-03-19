A terrorist opened fire in Gush Etzion junction in the West Bank Tuesday, according to the Israeli army. The shooter was neutralized.

Israel's Shin Bet security agency said that two of its operatives were wounded in the attack, before being evacuated to a hospital. The perpetrator was an informant considered a "ticking time bomb" by his handlers, i24NEWS correspondent Matthias Inbar learned.

Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem later updated their status as one in serious but stable condition and the other in fair condition.

Media reports identified the terrorist as Ziad al-Hamran, a 30-year-old from Jenin in the northern West Bank.