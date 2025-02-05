Terrorist in Tayasir attack reportedly observed military post for days

According to an assessment by the IDF, the terrorist who perpetrated the deadly attack at the Tayasir checkpoint, in the northern West Bank, monitored the military position for several days.

A security source told Israel's national broadcaster, Kan, that "the lessons haven't been learned, unfortunately, as if October 7 didn't happened." A military investigation is focused on how the terrorist was able to approach the pillbox, the observation post overlooking the checkpoint, under the cover of darkness and hide without being spotted by soldiers on duty.

The attack occurred around at 6:00 am, when the terrorist, armed with an assault rifle and wearing a military vest, ambushed the soldiers outside the military post, shooting two of them at point-blank range. He managed to penetrate the enclosure where the soldiers were located. A prolonged exchange of fire followed between the attacker and the soldiers, who were joined by a rapid intervention force sent by the battalion. The terrorist was finally neutralized with a grenade.

Sergeant Major (res.) Ofer Yung, 39 years old from Tel Aviv, and Sergeant Major (res.) Abraham Zvi "Zvika" Friedman, 43 years old from Ein HaNatziv, were killed in the attack. Two other reservists from the 8211th Battalion were seriously wounded and three lightly.